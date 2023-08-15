Emergency services at scene of fire at McDonalds in Kildare

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fire at a McDonalds in Co Kildare.
Emergency services responded to reports of a fire at the premises on Moorefield Road, Newbridge on Tuesday.
"There are no reported injuries at this time," a Garda spokesperson said.
The road remains closed and motorists are being advised to use an alternative route.
The fire service in Kildare is working to bring the fire under control and firefighting activities are expected to last for several hours, a spokesperson for Kildare County Council said.
Residents are being advised to keep their windows and doors closed as smoke is visible across a wide area.
📍mcdonalds newbridge @kfmradio #newbridgefire pic.twitter.com/HaSA96zmmC— Carolinekennedy0905 (@Carolin22848562) August 15, 2023