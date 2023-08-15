Emergency services at scene of fire at McDonalds in Kildare

Emergency services at scene of fire at McDonalds in Kildare

The fire service in Kildare is working to bring the fire under control. Picture: Diana/TikTok

Tue, 15 Aug, 2023 - 13:21
Imasha Costa

Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fire at a McDonalds in Co Kildare. 

Emergency services responded to reports of a fire at the premises on Moorefield Road, Newbridge on Tuesday. 

"There are no reported injuries at this time," a Garda spokesperson said. 

The road remains closed and motorists are being advised to use an alternative route. 

The fire service in Kildare is working to bring the fire under control and firefighting activities are expected to last for several hours, a spokesperson for Kildare County Council said. 

Residents are being advised to keep their windows and doors closed as smoke is visible across a wide area.

More in this section

Gardaí investigating suspected arson attack on Dublin building  Gardaí investigating suspected arson attack on Dublin building 
Packages of suspected cocaine recovered Residents of coastal areas asked to be 'eyes and ears' of gardaí in spotting drug smugglers
Winter weather Dec 7th 2021 Guidance warns Ireland to prepare for rise in 'extreme weather events' in the future
<p>Thomas Wang, the project’s principal investigator, said: “The scientific literature suggests that cruciferous vegetables, like kale and broccoli, are good for you.” Picture: PA</p>

Microgreens and mature vegetables might both limit weight gain, study suggests

READ NOW

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd