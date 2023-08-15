Gardaí investigating suspected arson attack on Dublin building 

Gardaí say they are investigating a fire at Ridge House in Ballybrack, south Dublin, which broke out on Monday evening. The building had been targeted previously during a protest against asylum-seekers. Picture: Damien Storan.

Tue, 15 Aug, 2023 - 12:29
David Kent

Gardaí are investigating a suspected arson attack on a building in south Dublin.

Ridge House in Ballybrack in Dun Laoighaire had previously been targeted by anti-immigrant protesters after rocks were thrown through its windows.

On Monday evening, Dublin Fire Brigade were notified of an incident at the building and responded, extinguishing the fire by 10pm.

“Gardaí are investigating a suspected criminal damage by fire incident that occurred shortly before 8.20pm on Monday 14th August 2023 at a vacant building on the Shanganagh Road in Ballybrack, County Dublin.

“The fire was extinguished by Dublin Fire Brigade. The scene is currently preserved for technical examination. Investigations are ongoing.”

Gardaí have appealed to anyone with information that can assist the investigation to contact Shankill Garda station on (01) 6665900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

The building had been rumoured to be earmarked for accommodation of asylum seekers. However, the International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS) had not contracted the empty building.

GardaiRefugee CrisisPlace: BallybrackPlace: Dublin
