Customers frustrated by NCT wait times warned against using third-party bogus website

People are being warned of an online scam seeking to get money from people looking to book an NCT.

The bogus site, nctservices.org, includes booking forms, contact details, a list of NCT test centres and information including an NCT checklist.

The website claims to be an "intermediary service" that offers customers a way to book an expedited NCT slot for a fee.

They require a €76 payment when requesting the booking and at a later stage are asked to pay the NCT fee of €55.

The site states that they are not affiliated with NCT but claims to liaise between NCT and the customer.

In a statement, the NCT said they are not affiliated with this website in any capacity and urge customers to only use the official NCT website ncts.ie.

The NCT first became aware of the fraudulent website in May and reported it to An Garda Síochána, the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CPCC) and Google.

In spite of the reports, the website remains active and the NCT said its only option is to raise awareness among the public. It has a prominent warning on its homepage and has posted warnings on NCT's social media channels.

Gardaí said they have received a report of alleged fraudulent activity in relation to vehicle safety inspections, adding that enquiries are ongoing.

The CCPC said the trader operating the bogus website is registered in the UK and so EU consumer rights no longer automatically apply.

If an individual has given money to the site, they are advised to make a complaint to the company in writing, setting out the issues and how they want it to be resolved.

If no response is received from the company, the person can contact their bank to enquire about using a chargeback service to have their money refunded. It should be noted that chargeback is a time-sensitive option.

"If a consumer is having difficulty with a trader that is registered in the UK, they can contact the European Consumer Centre in Dublin who can assist consumers with cross border disputes," the CCPC said.

The NCT said it has received minimal referrals from people impacted by the website but urges people to be cautious when booking.

The scam is playing on the frustrations of motorists who are facing long wait times to get an appointment for their NCT.

According to NCT figures from July, the overall average wait time is 21 days for a first appointment and 22 days for a second.

Enniscorthy fares the worst with an average wait time of 30 days followed closely by Little Island, Cork with 29 days while Cahirciveen, Waterford, Arklow and Naas have a wait of 27 days.

However, when attempting to book an appointment in Enniscorthy the earliest available date offered is 19 February 2024 and the date offered at Little Island, Cork is 22 March 2024.

The NCT has stressed that there is no need for anyone to pay a third-party website to be placed on the NCT priority list which can easily be done on the official website at no additional cost.

The price list for a full NCT is €55 and a re-test costs €28. Cancellation fees will be charged at €22 for a full test and €11.50 for a re-test.

If a full test is cancelled without providing the required notice period, the price to be paid is €77.

Beyond these fees, a customer will not be asked to pay any other charges.

Any person having issues booking on the website can book through the official NCT call centre at 01 4135992.