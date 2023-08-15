Watch: White-tailed eagles spread their wings

All excited... White Tailed Eagle chicks, getting ready for their First flight in Lough Derg. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan

Tue, 15 Aug, 2023 - 12:00
White-tailed eagles have been released in locations around Lough Derg, the Shannon Estuary and the west of Ireland, as part of a long term reintroduction programme managed by the NPWS. 

