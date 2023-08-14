Record sea temperatures likely to exacerbate hurricane season, scientists warn

Record-breaking sea temperatures across the world are likely to exacerbate the upcoming hurricane season that torments the US and Caribbean every year, according to scientists.

Coastlines of countries across the world have experienced marine temperature spikes in recent months, including off Ireland's western shoreline where waters were up to 5C higher than average in June.

Reports from Manatee Bay in Florida this month suggested that the temperature in the sea was 38.4C, which is similar to taking a hot bath, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said.

Scientists from the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) have now upped their calculations of an "above normal" hurricane season taking place.

In May, conditions suggested there was a 30% chance of the Atlantic hurricane season, which typically starts around now every year and intensifies in September, being worse than could normally be expected.

Because of marine temperature spikes in recent weeks, the odds have been recalculated to around a 60% chance, NOAA said.

Storms outlook

NOAA said its 2023 outlook to the end of November anticipates 14-21 named storms winds of 69kmh or greater, of which six to 11 could become hurricanes, with winds of 119kmh or greater.

Of those, between two and five could become major hurricanes, which means winds of 191kmh or greater, the modelling suggests.

NOAA provides these ranges with 70% confidence, it said.

An average hurricane season produces 14 named storms, of which seven become hurricanes, including three major hurricanes, according to NOAA. The Atlantic basin has already seen five storms reaching at least tropical strength, including one hurricane already, it said.

Unusually, the El Niño weather phenomenon that typically helps to lessen tropical activity during the Atlantic hurricane season has not made a difference this time, the agency said.

El Niño refers to the warming of the ocean surface, or above-average sea surface temperatures, in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, affecting the rest of the world when it happens. The phenomenon returned after the third winter of the La Niña water cooling phenomenon, in a highly unusual "triple dip" situation.

Deaths and damage

Hurricane Ian last September became the most costly hurricane in Florida's history and the third-most expensive in US history in terms of property damage, according to NOAA.

With 150 deaths and around $112bn (€103bn) in damages, the hurricane swept through the Caribbean and US east coast after travelling six days through the Atlantic from Africa's west coast.

The fallout from marine heatwaves may not be seen for months but are usually deadly for already under-pressure biodiversity.

Research from the University of Washington on the US west coast found last month that seabirds are some of the biggest casualties of marine heatwaves.

Scientists examined data from beaches from central California to Alaska over the past 30 years, finding persistent marine heat waves lead to massive seabird deaths months later.

The results of the study, published in the journal Marine Ecology Progress Series, were based on 90,000 surveys of 106 species on more than 1,000 beaches.

Puffins, auklets, murres, and shearwaters were particularly vulnerable, with seabird deaths most likely exceeding 250,000 about once every 10 years.

July was the hottest ever recorded month for both land and sea temperatures, official data confirmed last month.

The EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said that on land, July was 0.72C warmer than the 1991-2020 average for the same month, and 0.33C warmer than the previous warmest July in 2019.

July is estimated to have been around 1.5C warmer than the average for 1850-1900, C3S said.

The Paris Agreement set 1.5C as the limit for the rise globally compared to 1850 and 1900 in order to stave off the very worst fallout from climate change.

Irish climate scientists such as Maynooth University professor Peter Thorne have stressed that while breaking through the 1.5C barrier in a single year is ominous, it does not mean the rise is locked in, and that rapidly reducing greenhouse gas emissions can still bring it down below 1.5C over time.