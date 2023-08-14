Heavy rain to continue but sunshine and high temperatures expected before weekend

Heavy rain and scattered showers are set to continue this week but sunny spells and temperatures of 22C are expected before the end of the week.

Met Éireann has said "well scattered showers" are to expected on Wednesday and Thursday with rain or showers for Friday and the weekend.

Showers on Monday will become isolated tonight with the weather staying mainly dry while Tuesday should start off bright with spells of sunshine and well-scattered showers.

"The showers will become more isolated by evening with largely dry conditions developing. Highest temperatures of 17C to 20C in light west to northwest winds," Met Éireann said.

It should become "largely dry and clear" on Tuesday night although patches of mist and fog are expected.

The forecaster says Wednesday should see a mix of cloud and sunshine with some "well-scattered" showers developing. Highest temperatures of 22C are predicted.

Looking ahead, Met Éireann said Thursday should remain mainly dry with sunny spells "turning hazy as the day progresses" with temperatures of 23C likely.

On Thursday night, the national forecaster said rain will develop in the southwest and spread over Munster and Connacht overnight. The rain will continue into Friday morning, with some of the rain turning heavy.

It will gradually clear through the evening and night and the early predictions for Saturday indicate there will be sunshine and showers.

Sunday will also see showers or longer spells of rain, heavy at times. Temperatures are expected to hit highs of 22C over the weekend.