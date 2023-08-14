Once extinct white-tailed eagle chicks released into the wild 

Twenty-four white-tailed eagle chicks have been released across Ireland this month as part of an ongoing National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) programme to reintroduce the once extinct species.

The chicks were released in locations around Loug Derg, the Shannon Estuary and the west of Ireland over the past week.

So far, a total of 171 of these birds have been released. A satellite tagging system is in place so that the birds can be monitored as they disperse around the country.

The white-tailed eagles were once native to Ireland with the predators playing an important role in nature and the ecosystem but they became extinct in the nineteenth century.

NPWS conservation ranger Philip Buckley Jnr, with the help of Aislinn Blackwell, releases one of the White-tailed eagle chicks in the west of Ireland. Picture: Valerie O’Sullivan

However, since 2007, the NPWS has been working in tandem with both partners in Norway and farmers and communities across the country to reintroduce the white-tailed eagles here.

Now, a small yet established population of eagles is fledging chicks around Ireland and one has even produced triplets.

Minister of State for Heritage Malcolm Noonan, who released four chicks at Killarney National Park, praised those who helped with "the return of the white-tailed eagle to our landscapes".

“The juvenile white-tailed eagles we have released this week are joining a growing population across our island. This incredible endeavour is the result of 16 years of work and collaboration, not just on the reintroduction programme, but also on habitat restoration and engagement with landowners to secure their ongoing protection," he said.

The species were released in locations around Loug Derg, the Shannon Estuary and the west of Ireland. Picture: Valerie O’Sullivan

“These apex predators perform a vital role in our ecosystems and the sight of them soaring in the thermals is a privilege that everyone who lives in or visits Ireland will now have the opportunity to enjoy."

NPWS Divisional Manager at Killarney National Park Eamonn Meskell, who heads up the white-tailed eagle reintroduction programme, added: “There is huge interest from the public in the white-tailed eagle programme. Locations where they are spotted attract many visitors and local interest and we love to hear about sightings of the birds around Ireland and further afield.

"There are great stories to tell about the project. For example, the first Irish-bred female to breed in over a hundred years has fledged seven chicks in three years.

"In Lough Derg this year for the second time a nesting pair fledged triplets. This is incredibly unusual — even in the wilds of Norway, and it shows how well-suited Ireland really is for the white-tailed eagle from both a habitat and a feeding perspective. We’ll be watching this year’s chicks with interest as they mature and hopefully go on to fledge more chicks," Mr Meskell said.

An endangered Lapwing bird. Picture: Margaret Holland via PA Wire

Meanwhile, in Northern Ireland, an endangered bird species has returned to a Co Down bog.

For the first time in several years, two breeding pairs of Lapwings have been spotted at Lecale Fens special area of conservation — just outside Downpatrick.

The Lapwing bird is not red-listed on the Birds of Conservation Concern in Ireland and is a priority species in Northern Ireland because of its decline, rarity, and importance.

The bird suffered major declines over the last 40 years due to the loss of wetland habitat and changes in farming practices — but efforts from Ulster Wildlife and local farmer John Crea have seen the return of the endangered species.