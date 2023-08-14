Victim in serious condition following Belfast stabbing

Victim in serious condition following Belfast stabbing
The PSNI has appealed for information about a stabbing in Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)
Mon, 14 Aug, 2023 - 09:28
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after he was stabbed multiple times in north Belfast.

Detectives investigating the incident, which occurred on the Whitewell Road in the early hours of Monday, have arrested a man.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “At around 00:15am, it was reported that a man in his 60s had received multiple stab wounds following an assault in the area.

“He was taken to hospital for injuries which are described as serious.

“A 64-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in police custody at this time.

“Enquiries are ongoing and detectives would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident  to contact 101 quoting reference number 22 14/08/23.”

More in this section

Missing Tralee woman located safe and well  Missing Tralee woman located safe and well 
Omagh bombing 25th anniversary Poignant service at memorial garden marks 25th anniversary of Omagh bombing
Officers would not recommend Defence Forces career to friends or relatives, survey shows Officers would not recommend Defence Forces career to friends or relatives, survey shows
#Northern Ireland
<p>Lapwings have been spotted in Lecale Fens in Northern Ireland (Ulster Wildlife/PA)</p>

Endangered bird makes return to Co Down bog thanks to conservation efforts

READ NOW

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd