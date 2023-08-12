Another dangerous weekend on Irish roads as one dead and several injured in multiple accidents

It has already been another dangerous weekend on Ireland's roads, with one life lost and several injuries reported in three accidents.

Today's incidents come in the wake of several weeks in which multiple lives have been lost and road safety officials have warned the country is "going backwards" in terms of road safety.

Today, a pedestrian was pronounced dead following a collision in Co Offaly in the early hours of this morning.

The man, aged in his 50s, was fatally injured after a truck collided with a pedestrian on the M6 motorway between junctions 5 and 6 westbound in Tullamore.

His body remains at the scene and will be taken to the mortuary in Tullamore Hospital where an autopsy will take place at a later time.

The driver of the truck, a man in his 40s, was not injured.

Elsewhere in the country, Gardaí in Cork were called to the scene of a serious road traffic incident this morning, where a child was seriously injured following a collision with a car.

The incident occurred at around 9.20am, on the Cork Road into Carrigaline at the Ballinrea roundabout.

The child has been taken from the scene to Cork University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

In Kilkenny, a man was left seriously injured following a collision involving a lorry and a car on Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:10pm on the N76 at Cuffesgrange in between Kilkenny city and Callan in Co Kilkenny.

The driver of the car was taken to St Luke's General Hospital in Kilkenny with serious injuries. No other injuries have been reported.

So far, 104 lives have been lost on Irish roads this year, a figure that is up 10% on last year.

Earlier this month, CEO of the Road Safety Authority Sam Waide, commented on these figures saying: “This is the worst year we’ve had in six years. We’re going backwards.”

Mr Waide spoke about the “concerning trends” evident in Galway, Mayo, and Cork in terms of road deaths. As part of the RSA’s work, he said, they have delivered 100 “safety interventions” in the likes of schools, companies and community groups.

“We need to pull together. If these trends continue, we’ll have nearly approximately 168 deaths by the end of this year.”