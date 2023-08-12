Man seriously injured following crash involving lorry and car in Kilkenny

A man was seriously injured following a collision involving a lorry and a car in Kilkenny on Saturday afternoon.
The incident occurred at approximately 2:10pm on the N76 at Cuffesgrange in between Kilkenny city and Callan in Co Kilkenny.
The driver of the car was taken to St Luke's General Hospital in Kilkenny with serious injuries. No other injuries have been reported.
The N76 at Cuffesgrange is currently closed while local diversions are in place.
Gardaí in Kilkenny are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.
Any road users who may have camera/dash-cam footage and were travelling on the N76 in the Cuffesgrange area between 1:45pm and 2:30pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda station on 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.