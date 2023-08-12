Over 80% of uncommenced housing developments in Dublin have no barrier preventing construction

More than 80% of the large-scale housing developments in Dublin which had yet to begin construction at the end of last year had no impediment preventing that building from beginning.

At the end of 2022, there were 107 planning permissions outstanding in the capital for developments comprising 100 housing units or more.

At least 87 of them, some 81%, were actionable but construction had yet to commence. These included some 27,578 houses and apartments.

Just 20 of those 107 planning permissions were subject to ongoing legal action via judicial review, often blamed for stymying the construction of housing.

By the end of July 2023, meanwhile, that figure had fallen further to just 16, just 16% of the large-scale developments outstanding in Dublin at the end of that month.

In the new Planning and Development Bill, a great deal of focus has been put on the judicial process around planning permissions as current legislation is seen to permit large numbers of objections and appeals which can slow the development process.

However, these new figures show the vast majority of uncommenced planning permissions are not subject to any legal objection whatsoever.

Last month, it emerged that the Department of Housing had declined to press ahead with an investigation as to why planning permissions are not being activated at the height of Ireland’s housing emergency.

By the end of 2022, there were 43,000 uncommenced planning permissions in Dublin alone.

The department decided not to progress its investigation into why this was the case.

Meanwhile, planning lawyer Fred Logue has written to the Department of Finance to raise concern over information relating to the number of judicial reviews taken against planning permissions in Dublin.

In the department's latest economic insights quarterly report, published last month, it stated that 31 judicial reviews were outstanding against large-scale developments by the end of 2022.

Mr Logue claims the reality is much lower.

By way of example, he noted the department included the appeal against the O'Devaney Gardens development of some 1,047 houses on a former social housing site.

But, Mr Logue noted, this appeal was not taken by a member of the public but the developer itself, and was conceded by the board as far back as May 2022.

Mr Logue said he made "no criticism of the authors" of the report but said it is "hard to get" good data on existing planning applications, reviews and appeals.

He urged the departments to ensure the "most accurate information is published on a very important topic”.