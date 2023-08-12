Pedestrian killed after being hit by truck

Pedestrian killed after being hit by truck

The M6 motorway is currently closed between junctions 5 and 6 westbound

Sat, 12 Aug, 2023 - 10:49
Michelle McGlynn

A man has died following an incident in Co Offaly in the early hours of this morning.

At around 4.45am, a truck collided with a pedestrian on the M6 motorway between junctions 5 and 6 westbound in Tullamore.

The man, aged in his 50s, was fatally injured as a result.

His body remains at the scene and will be taken to the mortuary in Tullamore Hospital where an autopsy will take place at a later time.

The driver of the truck, a man in his 40s, was not injured.

The motorway is currently closed between junctions 5 and 6 westbound pending a technical examination of the scene by the Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Anyone who may have footage, including dash cam, and was travelling in the area at the time of the collision is asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on (057) 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

More in this section

PSNI data breach PSNI Chief Constable seeks to reassure representative groups after data blunder
Man hospitalised following shooting in Dublin Man hospitalised following shooting in Dublin
PSNI stock Arrests made after petrol bomb thrown at house in Armagh
Pedestrian killed after being hit by truck

'Late Late Show' return date revealed, with new host Patrick Kielty

READ NOW

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd