Pedestrian killed after being hit by truck

A man has died following an incident in Co Offaly in the early hours of this morning.

At around 4.45am, a truck collided with a pedestrian on the M6 motorway between junctions 5 and 6 westbound in Tullamore.

The man, aged in his 50s, was fatally injured as a result.

His body remains at the scene and will be taken to the mortuary in Tullamore Hospital where an autopsy will take place at a later time.

The driver of the truck, a man in his 40s, was not injured.

The motorway is currently closed between junctions 5 and 6 westbound pending a technical examination of the scene by the Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Anyone who may have footage, including dash cam, and was travelling in the area at the time of the collision is asked to make this available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on (057) 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.