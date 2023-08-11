Man hospitalised following shooting in Dublin

A man was shot and taken to hospital after a firearm was discharged in Dublin on Thursday evening.

The incident happened at around 8.50pm at St Martins Park in Kimmage, Dublin 12.

The 32-year-old man received a gunshot wound and was taken to St James's Hospital to be treated for injuries that are believed to be non-life threatening.

No other person was injured as a result of the incident.

A Garda spokesperson said the scene has been technically examined.

Investigating gardaí in Crumlin Garda Station are appealing to any person who may have information in relation to this incident to contact them.

"Any person who was the area of Kimmage, in the vicinity of St Martin's Drive, Poddle Park, Poddle Close and/or Bangor Rd between 7pm and 9.30pm [on Thursday] and who may have mobile phone or dash cam footage, is asked to make this available to gardaí," the Garda spokesperson said.

"Any person who may have information or footage is asked to contact Crumlin Garda Station on 01 666 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station."