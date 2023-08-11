Kilkenny man drowns while deep sea diving in Norway

Daniel O'Brien

Fri, 11 Aug, 2023 - 11:37

A Kilkenny man has drowned in Norway while deep sea diving.

Daniel O’Brien, 33, was originally from Graiguenamanagh, Co Kilkenny. It is understood that the fatal accident occurred late on Thursday. 

Mr O’Brien is a former member of the Air Corps and worked as an aviation engineer. He is survived by his parents Fiacra and Pauline and brothers Tommy and Ciarán.

The highly experienced water sportsman had successfully rowed across the Atlantic Ocean.

He was known to be a “self-effacing man about his amazing sporting achievements,” a local person who knew him well said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has been contacted for comment.

