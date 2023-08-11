Scattered showers and temperatures of up to 22C expected this weekend

Though there will be some sunny spells, this weekend looks set to be unsettled with heavy downpours possible in some areas.

Friday is forecast to be the fairest and warmest day of the weekend, with Met Éireann predicting sunny spells and some scattered showers with strong southwesterly winds along the Atlantic coast.

Temperatures today will range between 17C and 22C.

Sunny spells & scattered showers today, some heavy. 🌦️



Southwesterly winds will be strong on Atlantic coasts, moderate to fresh & gusty elsewhere. 🍃



Highs of 17 to 22°C, warmest in the east & north. 📈 🌡️https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/2sHMjGPyre — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 11, 2023

By Friday night, temperatures will have dropped back to between 13C and 16C, with rain becoming more persistent.

"Persistent rain will develop in the west and will spread eastwards. It will be heavy at times with spot flooding possible" on Friday night.

Weekend forecast

Saturday will be a mixed day with "sunshine and showers", according to Met Éireann. Some will be heavy with "spot flooding possible", while highest temperatures tomorrow will range from 17C to 21C.

"Showers or longer spells of rain will continue overnight Saturday night with further localised flooding possible," they added.

The forecaster says Sunday will be a similar day to Saturday, with the most frequent showers expected in the north and west.

Temperatures on Sunday will range from 18C to 21C in mostly moderate southwesterly winds.

By Sunday night temperatures "will fall to 12 or 13 degrees, winds will ease off and showers will be isolated to west and northwest coasts, elsewhere will be mainly dry".

Met Éireann also says that current indications suggest next week will be a drier week overall, with higher temperatures leading in to next weekend.