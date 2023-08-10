Motorist caught doing 203km/hr in 120 zone in Cork

A motorist was caught speeding 83km/h over the limit on the M8 in Cork over the August bank holiday weekend as part of a garda roads policing operation.

Almost 3,000 drivers were detected to be speeding across the country between Thursday, August 3 at 7am, and Wednesday August 9 at 7am.

Gardaí say that over 1,143 drivers were issued with an on the spot fixed charge penalty notice for speeding offences.

Some notable top speeds include:

130km/h in a 50km/h zone on the R463 Corbally Road, Limerick;

128km/h in a 60km/h zone on the Stillorgan Road, Blackrock, Dublin;

147km/h in a 80km/h zone on the R178 Redbog, Carrickmacross, Louth;

166km/h in a 100km/h zone on the N26 Ballynahaglish, Ballina, Mayo;

203km/h in a 120km/h zone on the M8 Ballinaglanna North, Kilworth, Cork.

Gardaí say that, during this period, there were three fatalities on Irish roads and eight serious collisions that resulted in serious and life-threatening injuries.

"To date this year, 104 people have died on Irish roads. That is 12 more lives lost than this time last year," a garda spokesperson said.

However, they said there was a "58% reduction in serious injury road traffic collisions in comparison to 2022".

This represented a 66% reduction in serious road injury collision against the previous five August Bank Holiday weekends.

Gardaí also carried out 900 Mandatory Intoxicant Testing (MIT) checkpoints. From these, 4,006 roadside drug and alcohol tests were carried out leading to 196 arrests for driving under the influence.

Fixed charge offences were also issued for 209 drivers for using their mobile phones, 134 unaccompanied learners and 91 with no seatbealts.

In addition, 77 vehicles were seized from learner permit holders driving unaccompanied, 146 were seized for being uninsured while 155 were seized for having no tax.

Paula Hilman, Assistant Commissioner, Roads Policing & Community Engagement. File picture.

"As our enforcement data demonstrates, the August bank holiday weekend was especially busy on Irish roads," said Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman.

"Gardaí were out across the country helping to keeping all road users safe by enforcing road traffic laws through checkpoints, road side testing for intoxicants and checking for speed and other life saver offences," she said.

"We had a huge amount of positive support from motorists and we want to acknowledge this because this helps us and our partners to avoid a higher number of fatal and serious injury road traffic collisions.

"All those who suffer the loss of a loved one on our roads are in our thoughts. We continue to do all we can to raise awareness among all road users that we must work together to keep our roads safe.”

An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all road users to never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs, to slow down and to always choose a speed that is appropriate to the driving conditions, to wear your seatbelt and never use a mobile phone while driving.