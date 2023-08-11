HSE clerical and admin staff to start industrial action in early September

Clerical and administrative staff members in the HSE are set to commence industrial action in early September.

The decision to start industrial action was backed by some 93.3% of Fórsa union members, who voted in a ballot on the matter on Thursday. It was prompted by the HSE's decision to halt all recruitment of clerical and administrative staff in July.

The union said the HSE is increasingly relying on agency staff as well as external private consultants instead of "investing in upskilling and training its existing workforce or promoting them in vacant roles."

The required three weeks' notice of industrial action has been served to the HSE.

The industrial action will initially take on the form of non-cooperation with financial reporting, non-engagement in relation to all elements of the new regional health areas, non-cooperation with financial management systems, and non-cooperation with any proposal on extending the working week.

This will be in addition to no voluntary working outside of contracted hours. However, the option of full strike action will be mandated if it becomes necessary.

Fórsa's National Secretary for Health and Welfare, Ashley Connolly said that clerical and administrative staff members play an "absolutely vital role in ensuring the smooth running of health services."

"Contrary to perceptions, the proportion of clerical and administrative staff in the HSE is low, accounting for around just under 20% of the overall workforce, while at the same time providing crucial support to clinical staff.

“The HSE’s reliance on agency staff is an expensive and unsustainable solution. Its failure to invest in the upskilling and development of existing staff is a missed opportunity to strengthen this part of its workforce," she said.

Ms Connolly also highlighted that the HSE's decision to implement a full pause on recruitment starves "hospitals and primary care centres of essential support staff" and places "the additional workload on existing staff."

“Our members are protesting the HSE’s carelessness in blowing vast sums of money on external consultants – last year alone it spent €180m – and its decision to reign in spending by transferring the burden onto its clerical and administrative staff," Ms Connolly added.