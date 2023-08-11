Security experts and politicians urge formation of a single intelligence agency

The Government has been urged by both experts and politicians to set up a single intelligence agency separate from An Garda Síochána and the Defence Forces.

The separate calls both highlight a perceived “failure” in Ireland to give sufficient priority to intelligence gathering and assessment.

International expert David Strachan-Morris says intelligence provided by gardaí and the Defence Forces is “insufficient” for what Ireland needs.

In a submission to the Government’s Consultative Forum on International Security Policy, Fine Gael MEPs say there is a “failure” to embrace intelligence gathering and sharing here.

Mr Strachan-Morris, a lecturer in intelligence and security at the University of Leicester, said Ireland’s approach to national and international security “emphasises diplomacy, consensus and ‘soft power’”.

In a paper for the Dublin-based Azure Forum for Contemporary Security Strategy, he says this approach “does not mean Ireland is immune” to the actions of powerful nations and cites Russia which he says “regularly encroaches” into Irish airspace and Irish waters.

Mr Strachan-Morris said: “This level of policymaking will involve difficult and complex decisions on an ongoing basis, but there appears to be no discussion about an intelligence infrastructure to support this.

“Ireland is not completely without an intelligence capability. The Defence Forces and An Garda Síochána provide military and security intelligence about potential threats to the State and its overseas interests. But, useful as it is, it is insufficient for Ireland’s needs.”

He said the existing intelligence services provide “current” and “warning” intelligence but are “limited in their ability to provide strategic intelligence” or in-depth national intelligence estimates. He is against increasing the role of the gardaí or Defence Forces.

“Expanding the remit of these organisations to include that task would be a mistake; it would put an undue strain on their resources and distract them from their core missions,” said Mr Strachan-Morris.

“A separate national intelligence agency, in whatever form, with a clear chain on responsibility to government [under a designated minister] will ensure that decision-makers receive the strategic and estimative intelligence they need.”

Fine Gael MEPs Sean Kelly, Frances Fitzgerald, Deirdre Clune, Maria Walsh, and Colm Markey say gardaí and the Defence Forces have separate intelligence units.

“The State has essentially two intelligence-gathering agencies and, uniquely for a European country, there is no overarching body above them nor is there a senior government security adviser or office mandated with synthesising that intelligence into a comprehensive security analysis,” they said.

“Our failure to embrace intelligence gathering and sharing is weakening our intelligence capability as there is no clear line for our EU partners and external agencies to interact with one central agency or point of contact.”