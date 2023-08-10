Cockroach activity and rodent droppings among reasons for food safety closures in July 

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) issued 10 enforcement orders on food businesses in July, including one in Cork.

The FSAI, which is responsible for food safety procedures in Ireland, issued seven closure orders, one improvement order and two prohibition orders.

Three closure orders were served under the FSAI Act, 1998. A closure order is served where it is deemed that there is, or there is likely, to be a grave and immediate danger to public health at or in the premises.

Spice of India, Looneys Cross in Bishopstown, Cork, was closed from July 5 to July 7. An FSAI inspection found an open drain, rotting timber and cracked concrete within the seating area of the restaurant, while rodent droppings were noted behind a freezer.

MJ Atkinson Ltd, Pullamore Business Park, Cavan, was found to be unregistered, had meat which was "unfit for human consumption" and a lack of food safety management procedures. It was closed on July 4 and is yet to re-open.

Al Huda Grocery in Summerhill, Dublin, was inspected on July 27. It was found to have "heavy cockroach activity" including multiple live cockroaches in the kitchen where 'ready to-eat' meals were being stored.

Furthermore, the fridges in the grocery were switched off, despite food being stored in them. It was ordered to close and has yet to re-open.

Four businesses were hit with closure orders under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020.

Momo's, Belgard Square, Tallaght, was found to "not be maintained in a clean and hygienic condition. An accumulation of thick dirt, grease, cobwebs and food debris was observed throughout the entire premises. All cleaning equipment such as mops and sweeping brushes were coated in a thick layer of grease and dirt."

It closed on July 27 and re-opened on August 8.

Sichuan Chilli King, Parnell Street, Dublin was closed after it was inspected on July 21.

The inspector's notes read: "The extent of the congealed dirt, spilt food and debris throughout the premises and particularly the food handling areas was such that it may present a grave and immediate danger to public health." It re-opened on July 27.

Pizza Lab, 16 King Street North, Dublin, faced two orders from the FSAI in July. The first was a prohibition order, in place from July 11, which found storage issues with raw chicken fillets and doner meat, among others.

It was then closed from July 12 to July 17 due to issues with tracing the food and specific records. The cold room in the business was not working while there was "no food safety culture."

Ocean Palace Chinese, Blackcastle Shopping Centre, Navan in Meath was closed from July 11 to July 26.

An inspection report read: "There was a significant build-up of mould growth on surfaces in the cold room. There was a thick build-up of food debris evident on the inside of food storage containers. Food preparation surfaces and food storage surfaces were dirty and greasy to touch."

An open bag of cooked chicken was stored adjacent to blood stained boxes of raw chicken.

One restaurant was served with an 'Improvement Notice' by the FSAI — with D Grill on Aungier Street in Dublin asked to improve by August 14 or risk closure.

Delhi2Dublin, Crumlin, Dublin, was also served a prohibition order due to "inadequate" temperature control measures.