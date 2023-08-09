Irish Olympian learns of mother's death after 'bittersweet' meeting with long-lost sister 

A former Irish Olympian said it was "bittersweet" to finally meet his long-lost sister after 50 years, only to discover that his mother died before he could find her.

Shane Healy, 54, from Ravensdale, Co Louth represented Ireland in the 1996 Olympics in running and has smashed countless Irish and World Masters records since.

He has always used his media coverage to desperately try and trace his mother Maureen Kelly-Healy and sister Lorraine who disappeared from his life when he was just four years old.

After that, Shane was placed into the infamous Goldenbridge Orphanage in Dublin and faced even more devastation when his beloved aunt Noreen who took him out on day trips died suddenly while he was waiting to be picked up by her.

But just three weeks ago, he was contacted by a nephew he never met who looked him up after discovering a DNA match through myheritage.com. Shane also discovered he had a half-brother, Gareth, whom he never knew existed.

"I was only four and we were living in Sandymount in Dublin at the time. There was a huge row in the house and mum was heading for the door when my sister Lorraine woke up and came down the stairs," he said.

"She grabbed Lorraine who was seven years old and left the house. I'd never seen or heard from them since that night in 1973. Incredibly it will be 50 years ago this month.

"I've tried to track them down over the years and made numerous media appeals but I had no joy. None of my relatives ever heard from them either.

"On July 14, I got home from a gruelling session on the track and went for a lie down when I saw a text message on my phone which said; 'Hi Uncle Shane. It's Jonathan, your nephew here. I believe you are looking for your sister Lorraine. She is my mother'.

Shane Healy running in the semi finals of the men's 1500m at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta. Picture: Billy Stickland/ INPHO

"I got a gift of a myheritage.com DNA set years ago from my cousin Marina Lannon and every now and again I'd get notified of a distant relation. When Jonathan's DNA matched mine on the site, he googled me and found the story about my mum and sister, his mother Lorraine.

"Lorraine and my mum had moved to Chester. Lorraine was only seven when she left and so when we chatted on the phone, she kept asking me did I still like jam sandwiches because I used to be mad about them."

Shane said Lorraine, his half-brother and nephew came to Ireland to meet him and two older siblings a few weeks ago.

"I was so nervous and yet so excited picking them up from the airport. They are my flesh and blood and yet they are complete strangers.

"Unfortunately my mum died 12 years ago from cancer so a lot of questions will go unanswered. I'm hurt because she could've easily picked up the phone to call us and we could've been one big family."

After his mum left, Shane's dad had to go to England for work and placed Shane in Goldenbridge Orphanage for nearly three years until his dad came back for him.

After a varied career hitchhiking around the world, Shane started running at the age of 22 after a dare and the dogged athlete eventually made the Olympic team, representing Ireland to the semi-finals in the 1500m event.