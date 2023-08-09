Bosch issues recall for toasters due to risk of electrical fire

Bosch toasters are being recalled due to the risk of them going on fire.

BSH Home Appliances, who manufacture Bosch, NEFF, Siemens and Gaggenau, is recalling some of its Bosch toasters after product monitoring identified a fault.

Based on investigations, the technical fault can lead to the electronics overheating and may cause a toaster fire.

Bosch Styline Toasters with the product code of TAT8611GB and TAT8613GB are being recalled.

A spokesperson explained: "Whilst we are not aware of any injuries in relation to this, we think this fault could pose a risk to consumers."

Bosch are asking all customers who own a Bosch Styline toaster to visit their product recall site to see if their appliance is affected.

The spokesperson added: "As a manufacturer of premium products, we are committed to the highest quality and the safety of our consumers is of utmost importance for us, which is why we are carrying out this voluntary recall."

Any consumers with affected products will receive a refund or free exchange.

The Styline brand is on sale in Currys, Amazon, Arnotts and Harvey Norman among other retailers.