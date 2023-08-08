In pictures: Fans gather to remember Sinéad O’Connor at her funeral

In pictures: Fans gather to remember Sinéad O’Connor at her funeral

The hearse bearing the body of Sinead O’Connor passes through a throng of fans (Liam McBurney/PA)

Tue, 08 Aug, 2023 - 13:44
PA

Crowds of people have gathered outside the former home of the late singer Sinéad O’Connor ahead of her funeral in Ireland.

Fans laid flowers and memorials and sang the star’s songs outside her former home in Bray, Co Wicklow, as they waited for the cortege bearing the body of the 56-year-old who died on July 26.

Stars across the world, including Russell Crowe, Annie Lennox and Cyndi Lauper, have also paid tribute to the singer who rose to fame with her hit cover of the Prince song, Nothing Compares 2 U.

Liam O Maonlai, lead singer of the Hothouse Flowers, pays tribute to the singer outside her former home (Liam McBurney/PA)

