July was hottest ever recorded month, official data confirms 

July was the hottest ever recorded month for both land and sea temperatures, official data has confirmed.

The EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) said that on land, July was 0.72C warmer than the 1991-2020 average for the same month, and 0.33C warmer than the previous warmest July in 2019.

July is estimated to have been around 1.5C warmer than the average for 1850-1900, C3S said.

The Paris Agreement set 1.5C as the limit for the rise globally compared to 1850 and 1900 in order to stave off the very worst fallout from climate change.

Irish climate scientists such as Maynooth University professor Peter Thorne have stressed that while breaking through the 1.5C barrier in a single year is ominous, it does not mean the rise is locked in, and that rapidly reducing greenhouse gas emissions can still bring it down below 1.5C over time.

Nevertheless, C3S said the data should show the "dire consequences" of climate change and global warming.

As well as land surface temperatures, global average sea surface temperatures were 0.51C above the 1991-2020 average in July.

C3S deputy director Samantha Burgess said: "These records have dire consequences for both people and the planet exposed to ever more frequent and intense extreme events. 2023 is currently the third warmest year to date at 0.43C above the recent average, with the average global temperature in July at 1.5C above preindustrial levels.

"Even if this is only temporary, it shows the urgency for ambitious efforts to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions, which are the main driver behind these records.”

C3S said that Antarctic sea ice extent continued to break records for the time of year, with a monthly value 15% below average, by far the lowest July extent since satellite observations began. Sea ice extent describes the total area covered by some amount of ice.

Well-above-average temperatures occurred over several South American countries and around much of Antarctica, C3S added.

Chilean and Argentinian cities have seen temperatures in the 30Cs in recent days, even though it is the middle of winter in South America.

The daily average surface air all-time temperature record was broken on four days in a row from July 3 to 6, the C3S data show.

All days throughout the rest of July were hotter than the previous record of 16.8C, set on August 13, 2016, making the 29 days from July 3 to 31 the hottest 29 days on record, it added.