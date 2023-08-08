Hundreds gather in Bray to pay final respects to 'phenomenal' Sinéad O'Connor

President Michael D Higgins has paid tribute to the "profound impact" Sinéad O'Connor had on the Irish people ahead of her funeral on Tuesday.

Hundreds of fans have been gathering at the Bray seafront in Co Wicklow since 6am to pay their final respects to singer.

Her funeral cortege passes along the seafront in Bray on Tuesday morning, before a private burial. Early on Tuesday, mourners gathered outside the singer's former Bray home, which the she sold in 2021 and which now lies empty.

O'Connor lived in Bray for 15 years and her family said she loved the place and the people there.

The mother of four was found unresponsive by UK police at her apartment in London on July 26.

All morning there has been a steady flow of fans from all over the world pouring into the seaside town of Bray.

Carla Fitzgibbon from Scotland said she flew in last night to “be here for Sinead”.

“I’m a fan 25 years and I just had to be here. She was my hero.” the fan told the Irish Examiner.

Meanwhile, Rose McKinney, 84, from Galway — who survived the Tuam mother and baby home — arrived at 9am to attend the procession.

“Sinead gave us a voice and now we’ll be here for her on her final journey," she Ms McKinney said.

Rosie McKinney survivor of Tuam with her daughter Mags, and Sheila O’Byrne

President Higgins will be in attendance alongside his wife Sabina at the service for the legendary singer in Bray.

In a statement on Tuesday ahead of the service, President Higgins said: "The outpouring of grief and appreciation of the life and work of Sinéad O'Connor demonstrates the profound impact which she had on the Irish people.

The unique contribution of Sinéad involved the experience of a great vulnerability combined with a superb, exceptional level of creativity that she chose to deliver through her voice, her music and her songs.

"The expression of both, without making any attempt to reduce the one for the sake of the other, made her contribution unique — phenomenal in music terms, but of immense heroism.

"However, achieving this came from the one heart and the one body and the one life, which extracted an incredible pain, perhaps one too much to bear.

"That is why all those who are seeking to make a fist of their life, combining its different dimensions in their own way, can feel so free to express their grief at her loss.”

Flowers are left outside Sinéad'O Connor's former home in Bray on the morning of her funeral. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Traffic restrictions are in place and gardaí have advised people to use public transport if possible as the DART can bring people right to the seafront.

“It is expected road closures will be in place from 11.30am to 12.30pm in the Strand Road/Promenade area and all other traffic will be diverted onto the Adelaide Road.

“Gardaí will be in attendance and if needed further rolling road closures may be put in place”.

Train services into Bray in Co Wicklow are “significantly busier than normal” ahead of Sinead O’Connor’s funeral cortege in the town later on Tuesday.

In a statement to the PA news agency, a spokesman for Irish Rail said: “Darts arriving to Bray are significantly busier than normal for mid-morning services, with people travelling to pay their respects to Sinead O’Connor.

“Our station manager advises me the last three trains arriving in particular have been quite busy, and that’s expected to continue over the next hour.”