Irish scouts relocate to university campus in South Korea as tropical storm approaches

Irish scouts have left the World Scout Jamboree site in Buan, South Korea as Tropical Storm Khanun approaches, official said.

The Irish contingent, consisting of 144 scouts and 78 adults, were among the first to leave the site and are relocating to Woosuk University in Jeonju, which is out of the path of the coming storm.

According to Scouting Ireland, the Irish scouts have begun arriving at the university where they will be in staying dormitory accommodation.

"Over half of the 40,000 scouts attending the Jamboree have now been transported from the site.

"Twenty-six members of the Irish group, including the contingent management team and 18 adult volunteers working at the Jamboree, will remain until the last scouts have been moved off site," a statement said.

It is expected that this group will leave in the coming hours for Woosuk University and will arrive well in advance of the impending storm.

The entire Jamboree is expected to reconvene on August 11 in a closed stadium for a K-pop concert and closing ceremony, which will be attended by the Irish contingent.

US scout members prepare to leave the World Scout Jamboree campsite in Buan, South Korea, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (Na Bo-bae/Yonhap via AP)

More than 1,000 vehicles are being used to evacuate 37,000 Scouts from 156 countries, most of whom are teenagers. Most will be accommodated in Seoul and the surrounding area, where officials have secured university dormitories, government and corporate training centres and hotels.

Tropical Storm Khanun has meandered around Japan’s south-western islands for more than a week, dumping heavy rain, knocking out power and damaging homes.

South Korea’s weather agency, which measured the storm at typhoon strength of 78mph, expected it to gain strength slightly before making landfall on Thursday morning. It is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rains to South Korea from Wednesday to Friday.

South Korea’s safety ministry instructed local officials to prepare to shut down coastal areas, hiking trails, river parks, underpass tunnels and other places vulnerable to flooding.

The Jamboree began last Wednesday at the campsite in Saemangeum, a huge area reclaimed from sea by a 19-year project that was completed in 2010.

Once seen as a major development project that would revamp a region that lacks modern industries, Saemanguem is now increasingly viewed as an ecological disaster that wiped out coastal wetlands and hurt fisheries production.

Concerns had been raised beforehand about having such large numbers of young people in a vast, treeless area lacking protection from heat. Hundreds of participants were treated for heat-related ailments after the Jamboree began, as South Korea grappled with one of its hottest summers in years.

Attendees of the World Scout Jamboree prepare to leave a scout camping site in Buan, South Korea, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Na Bo-bae/Yonhap via AP)

Critics have argued the push to host the Jamboree at Saemangeum was part of efforts to justify further investment in the site, where local officials continue to pursue plans for new highways, ports and an international airport. The airport was initially planned to be built for the Jamboree, but construction has not started yet.

Before Tuesday’s pullout, government officials channelled national resources to keep the event going, adding medical staff, air-conditioned buses, military shade structures, and hundreds of workers to maintain bathrooms and showers, which some Scouts complained were filthy.

Organisers said the campsite will not be used for any other events after the Scouts leave.

More than 270 police cars and four helicopters were deployed to escort the buses that began departing the site at 9am local time.

On Monday, Ireland's chief scout Jill Pitcher Farrell said Irish participants were “relieved” at the decision to relocate.

“We think it's in the best interest of all the participants and the staff here. It's the safest thing to do and that there will be adequate time to get everyone off the site before any of the bad weather hits,” she told RTÉ radio.

Ms Pitcher Farrell said the mood among Irish scouts and staff is “still very positive”.

There is of course a bit of disappointment that the event has to finish up early but I think everyone knows it's the best decision possible.

She said there are currently no plans for Irish participants to fly home earlier than scheduled and will not be returning home for more than a week, as planned.

“We'll be staying on until Saturday doing potentially some activities, which will be arranged by the Korean government and the Jamboree organising committee,” she said before adding that they will return near to the current site for a five-day long post-camp.

Ms Pitcher Farrell said parents in Ireland have received nearly daily updates since the heatwave began while a home contact has been in place who has dealt with any concerns.

About 40,000 scouts from 158 countries came to the Jamboree, built on land reclaimed from the sea.

- Additional reporting by PA