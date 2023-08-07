Magdalene laundry and mother and baby home survivors to honour Sinéad O’Connor in Bray

The singer’s family has invited fans to pay their final respects when her funeral cortege passes along the seafront in the Co Wicklow town on Tuesday morning at 10.30am.
The Grammy Award winner lived there for 15 years and her family said she “loved living in Bray and the people in it”.
O’Connor, 56, was found “unresponsive” at her London flat on July 26 and her remains were released to her family last week. There has been an outpouring of grief all over the world since her death and fans are expected to turn out in their droves to say their goodbyes.
A manager at the Strand Hotel and former Oscar Wilde Home, Kumar Gimmy, told the Irish Examiner: “We are expecting it to be like a state funeral, it will be huge. She was unique and a lovely person. We are so sad she is gone.”
O’Connor, a mother of four, spent time in An Grianán laundry as a teenager and later spent decades highlighting clerical abuse.
Her son Shane, 17, was under the care of Tusla, the child and family agency, when he tragically ended his life in January last year.
Afterwards, the singer reached out to a number of former foster children offering support. One person she contacted was Heidi Conroy, who said she was “heartbroken” after hearing of her passing. “She really did care about us” she said.