Taoiseach pays tribute to Sinéad O'Connor at opening day of Fleadh Ceoil

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar paid tribute to Sinéad O'Connor while speaking at the Fleadh Ceoil in Mullingar this afternoon.
Speaking to the crowd in Mullingar, Mr Varadkar said that this year’s Fleadh, while a celebration, was “bittersweet” following Sinéad’s death.
“Her loss makes this Fleadh bittersweet. A happy occasion, but one tinged with a little bit of sadness,” Mr Varadkar said.
“She was a pop star, a musician, a singer and activist but she was also a wonderful traditional music artist. And her album Sean-Nós Nua, her sixth, remains one of her best.”
The Irish Grammy-winning singer, aged 56, was found unresponsive by police at her south-east London home on July 26.
The news of her death sparked a host of tributes from fans and famous artists from across the world.
Sinéad O'Connor will be laid to rest on Tuesday, August 8.
In a statement, her family said members of the public will have the opportunity to pay their final respects when her funeral cortege passes along the seafront in Bray, Co Wicklow on Tuesday morning at 10:30am, before a private burial.