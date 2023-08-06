Taoiseach pays tribute to Sinéad O'Connor at opening day of Fleadh Ceoil

Taoiseach pays tribute to Sinéad O'Connor at opening day of Fleadh Ceoil

Mike Dunning performs with his grandson LJ Kelly from Athlone on the Opening day of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Mullingar. Picture: Picture Andres Poveda

Sun, 06 Aug, 2023 - 20:15
Tadgh McNally,  Political Reporter

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar paid tribute to Sinéad O'Connor while speaking at the Fleadh Ceoil in Mullingar this afternoon.

Speaking to the crowd in Mullingar, Mr Varadkar said that this year’s Fleadh, while a celebration, was “bittersweet” following Sinéad’s death.

“Her loss makes this Fleadh bittersweet. A happy occasion, but one tinged with a little bit of sadness,” Mr Varadkar said.

“She was a pop star, a musician, a singer and activist but she was also a wonderful traditional music artist. And her album Sean-Nós Nua, her sixth, remains one of her best.”

Sinéad O'Connor, who passed away last month. File Picture: Peter Jordan/PA Wire
Sinéad O'Connor, who passed away last month. File Picture: Peter Jordan/PA Wire

The Irish Grammy-winning singer, aged 56, was found unresponsive by police at her south-east London home on July 26.

The news of her death sparked a host of tributes from fans and famous artists from across the world. 

Sinéad O'Connor will be laid to rest on Tuesday, August 8.

In a statement, her family said members of the public will have the opportunity to pay their final respects when her funeral cortege passes along the seafront in Bray, Co Wicklow on Tuesday morning at 10:30am, before a private burial.

Read More

Watch: Tribute to Sinéad O'Connor unveiled on Bray Head

More in this section

Drug-debt enforcers 'terrorising families in every county' Drug-debt enforcers 'terrorising families in every county'
Watch: Tribute to Sinéad O'Connor unveiled on Bray Head Watch: Tribute to Sinéad O'Connor unveiled on Bray Head
Sinead O'Connor At Home Sinéad O'Connor fans invited to say final goodbye to singer on Tuesday
#Sinéad O'ConnorEvent: Fleadh Ceoil
Taoiseach pays tribute to Sinéad O'Connor at opening day of Fleadh Ceoil

‘Much more to be done’ as Troubles victims’ group marks 25-year anniversary

READ NOW

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd