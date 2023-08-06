Man shot in both legs by masked men in north Belfast, police say

Man shot in both legs by masked men in north Belfast, police say

The PSNI has condemned the attack as putting the wider community at risk (Niall Carson/PA)

Sun, 06 Aug, 2023 - 12:16
Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Police are investigating after a man was shot in both legs by masked men in north Belfast on Sunday morning.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and police officers attended the scene in the Cranbrook Gardens area.

The PSNI has condemned the attack as putting the wider community at risk and appealed for information.

Detective Sergeant Alexander said: “Shortly after 1.50am, it was reported that a man had been shot in both legs by a number of masked men in the Cranbrook Gardens area.

There is no justification for this type of attack. Those responsible place not just the victim at risk, but also the wider community

“The victim, who is aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

“He remains in a stable condition at this time.

“This shooting is a clear violation of the victim’s human rights. Everyone has the right to live their life free from the threat of violence.

“There is no justification for this type of attack. Those responsible place not just the victim at risk, but also the wider community.”

Mr Alexander added: “Our investigation into this incident is ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or who may have any information which may assist, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 231 of 06/08/23.”

Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

More in this section

Garda stock Male motorcyclist, 40s, killed in crash in Wicklow
Dublin homes evacuated following flash flooding after heavy rainfall Dublin homes evacuated following flash flooding after heavy rainfall
Police Stock Police appeal after two dogs found dead in Co Tyrone lake
shooting#Northern IrelandPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>Former Dragons' Den star Norah Casey who is urging senior women in business and politics to help prevent women going through the menopause leaving the workforce by sharing their own experiences. Picture: Barry McCall/PA Wire</p>

Norah Casey urges businesswomen and politicians to share menopause experience

READ NOW

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd