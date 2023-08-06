Man shot in both legs by masked men in north Belfast, police say

Police are investigating after a man was shot in both legs by masked men in north Belfast on Sunday morning.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and police officers attended the scene in the Cranbrook Gardens area.

The PSNI has condemned the attack as putting the wider community at risk and appealed for information.

Detective Sergeant Alexander said: “Shortly after 1.50am, it was reported that a man had been shot in both legs by a number of masked men in the Cranbrook Gardens area.

“The victim, who is aged in his 30s, was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

“He remains in a stable condition at this time.

“This shooting is a clear violation of the victim’s human rights. Everyone has the right to live their life free from the threat of violence.

“There is no justification for this type of attack. Those responsible place not just the victim at risk, but also the wider community.”

Mr Alexander added: “Our investigation into this incident is ongoing and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or who may have any information which may assist, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 231 of 06/08/23.”

Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.