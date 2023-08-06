Call for more Muslim cemeteries in Ireland after 140k funeral trek for Dlava Mohamad's family

A leading spokesperson for Muslims in Ireland has called for more cemeteries in which to bury people from his community when they pass away.

Islamic Cultural Centre of Ireland spokesperson Dr Ali Selim said there is a need for more Muslim burial sites.

He was speaking following the death of Dlava Mohamed, 16, who was killed in a car crash last week in Monaghan on the way to her debs, alongside her best friend Kiea McCann, 17.

The two girls were living in Clones, where Kiea was laid to rest on Thursday.

However, Dlava’s remains were driven from her home at 6.45am, ahead of her funeral service in south Dublin. The journey took nearly three hours.

There are more than 100,000 Muslims living in Ireland and approximately 90 places of worship, but only a small number of graveyards for those who practise the religion.

The remains of Dlava Mohamed are carried to Newcastle Cemetery after her funeral. Picture: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Dr Selim told the Irish Examiner that the Mohamed family should not have had to travel so far to bury their daughter 140km away from their home in Clones.

"Unfortunately, we don’t have the facilities for Islamic funerals all over the country," he said

“We have them in limited places; there are around two or three graveyards that I know of, and in the mosque in Clonskeagh we have the biggest facility.

It is difficult for the family having not just lost their daughter, but they came to Ireland for protection from the Syrian war and settled in Clones. Then they lose their child and must bury her far from home.

“The main one is Newcastle cemetery, there is a small one in Gorey, Co Wexford, but the Muslim population has rapidly increased. Even the one in Newcastle is almost full.

“Here in Dublin, we have the mortuary where the body can be washed and shrouded, and we have the fridge where the body can be kept if needed. We also have rooms if the family members or friends would like to spend some time with their loved ones before bidding the last farewell.

“That is why people take the effort and long distance to get here. We don’t have a lot of cemeteries for Muslims, but I would like to see this change.”

Friends of Dlava Mohamed at Newcastle Cemetery for her funeral. Picture: Colin Keegan/ Collins

Meanwhile, Lorraine O’Connor, CEO of the Muslim Sisters of Ireland, a charity that works with the Muslim and homeless communities, said she would like to see funerals for other religions on the school curriculum.

Ms O’Connor was speaking at the funeral of Dlava Mohamed in Clonskeagh mosque, where she attended the service.

“The children from Dlava’s school came here too, and I felt we should explain to them that a Muslim funeral is quick,” she told the Irish Examiner.

“I believe these things should be taught in schools.”