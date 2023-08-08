Government considers chartering flights while waiting to buy new jet 

The Government is considering leasing private planes and chartering flights for ministerial travel while procurement procedures are ongoing for a new jet.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin authorised the purchase of a new Government jet in February, saying the existing Learjet had become increasingly unreliable for ministerial travel.

The Government is examining the purchase of a jet that can travel longer distances, with the existing Learjet only able to make short hops to Europe.

Current documents on the use of the Learjet show it has been used by the Government just five times this year compared to 2019, when it was used on 46 occasions.

Responding to a parliamentary question by Fianna Fáil TD Cathal Crowe, Mr Martin said the Government was considering chartering aircraft as an interim measure, due to the lengthy timeline for procuring a new aircraft.

“Given the unknown delivery timeframes associated with aircraft procurements, and concerns around Learjet availability, I also instructed officials to go to the market for a contingency arrangement by way of charter aircraft, to limit the risk of a gap in the availability of a ministerial air transport service when required,” Mr Martin said.

It is understood the Government is also considering leasing aircraft for ministerial travel, which would allow ministers travel whenever it is required.

Aircraft leasing hub

Ireland is a hub for aircraft leasing companies, with a recent PwC report showing Irish-based firms account for a 60% share of the global leasing market. In particular, 19 of the world’s 20 largest aircraft leasing companies operate in Ireland.

One source said it made sense for the Government to look at leasing a plane in the interim, due to Ireland’s role as an aircraft leasing hub.

Mr Martin said the Government would be examining both first and second-hand options for the new jet.

Due to the long procurement process for the new jet, it is likely to be a medium-term project with it potentially not being available until a new government is formed following the next election.

While the Government jet is mainly used to transport ministers and their staff to international meetings and back, the aircraft is also used for medical transport as well as evacuations.

The unreliability of the Learjet has come into focus in recent years, with Mr Martin becoming stranded in Brussels in 2022 after the plane suffered technical problems.

The plane itself was initially purchased in 2004 and began operating then. At the time, it was one of two government jets.

The longer-range Gulfstream jet was initially purchased by the Government in 1991 and was used for intercontinental travel, including to the United States. It was sold in 2014.