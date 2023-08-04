Irish scouts among 40,000 battling extreme heat in South Korea 

The chief scout of Scouting Ireland has said five Irish scouts needed treatment for heat-related conditions as a result of the scorching temperatures at the World Jamboree in South Korea.

Temperatures have hit 34C in Saemangeum, the area of reclaimed land near the city of Buan on the west coast, where more than 39,000 scouters are camping, the majority aged between 14 and 17.

A large majority have opted to move to the nation’s capital of Seoul to escape the heat, but those who have stayed behind are risking illness.

Jill Pitcher Farrell said of the 222 Irish individuals who had made the trip to South Korea, 144 were young people and 78 were adults.

Of the five who required medical treatment, three were adults and two were aged between 14 and 17 years.

Most were dehydrated — not from the lack of water, but from doing activities in the heat, according to Ms Pitcher Farrell.

She explained there were air-conditioned medical tents on site along with air conditioned buses where people could go if they felt unwell.

She said conditions did improve at night, making it possible for people to sleep in tents. There were also shade tunnels dotted around the site.

South Korean authorities have pledged more water trucks, air-conditioned spaces and medics for the region.

A participant receives medical treatment at Jamboree Hospital during the 25th World Scout Jamboree in Buan, South Korea, on Friday. Picture: Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji

President Yoon Suk Yeol called for an “unlimited” supply of air-conditioned buses and water trucks to be sent to the jamboree, having already ordered in dozens of military doctors and nurses.

With the heatwave forecast to last until next week, some have questioned the viability of the 155-nation jamboree, the first global gathering of Scouts since the covid-19 pandemic, which closes on August 12.

Organisers said they were adapting the programme of events.

“Despite the heat and the difficulties and the challenges that they are facing, only 8% reported that they were very unsatisfied with the experience so far,” Jacob Murray, the Scouts’ director for world events, told reporters.

President Yoon's government was criticised a few weeks ago for its handling of floods that killed more than 40 people

Meanwhile, torrential rains described by rescuers as "biblical" hit northern and western Slovenia on Friday, disrupting traffic and causing black-outs, with helicopters evacuating people from some areas.

Slovenia's Environment Agency has issued a red warning against large-scale flooding. Meteorologists say the heavy rains, which are expected to spread to neighbouring Croatia and Bosnia further to the south, will last for the next 24 hours at least.

Rescuers struggled to reach flooded areas and issued a public call for rubber boats in places where roads were closed and impassable due to landslides.

• additional reporting Reuters