Varadkar: Dublin Airport planning change 'shouldn't disrupt flights' 

The Taoiseach has played down fears of flight cancellations due to a planning enforcement against Dublin Airport.

The airport's operator daa was told on Wednesday that it needed to cut the number of flights that leave overnight before the end of the summer.

The daa said it was “disappointed” by the enforcement order issued by Fingal County Council telling the airport to reduce the number of flights between 11pm to 7am to 65 a night within six weeks.

Ryanair waded into the debate on Friday, calling the council's decision "stupid" and "idiotic".

However, speaking in Louth on Friday, Leo Varadkar said that the council has to uphold the law but said that he does not anticipate anyone's flight being disrupted.

“Fingal County Council has to enforce the law,” Mr Varadkar said.

“If planning conditions have been breached, well Fingal County Council has no choice but to enforce the law.

"I don't think you can criticise the council for doing its job.

“But I think there's a number of further steps that are yet to play out in this regard.

“There is an appeal before An Bord Pleanála at the moment. I think there's also likely to be a court case.

“I don't anticipate that there will be disruption to people’s flights. If people are worried about their flights in the next few weeks, whether it's for holidays, or visiting relatives or businesses, I don't think they need to be.

“This will play out both in An Bord Pleanála and in the courts, but ultimately, Fingal County Council has to enforce the existing planning permission and they’re right to do so.”

The order comes after the council ruled the airport was in breach of planning conditions for operating late-night flights.

The planning authority at the council investigated the alleged breaches after the opening of the airport’s north runway last year prompted a series of noise complaints from nearby residents.

Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary warned on RTÉ’s News at One that there would be “mass cancellations” if the council's enforcement is carried out.

He said that the airport would go back to having the same number of flights as when it had one runway.

He said that this was like adding a tier of seats to Croke Park but selling fewer tickets.

The daa chief executive Kenny Jacobs said the restriction would mean fewer night-time flights than the number before the new runway was opened.

He called for a noise quota system to replace the flight cap as a way to manage traffic at night.

Mr Jacobs said the quota model was the industry standard approach for large airports.

The daa urged the council to suspend the “overly onerous conditions” or provide at least six months for compliance.