Wet weather sees surge in inquiries for autumn getaways 

There has been a “huge surge” in people wanting to book autumn holidays in the sun after what has been one of Ireland’s wettest summers on record, say tourism chiefs.

While the tourism trade normally gets inquiries in late August for holidays in September, October, and November, people are already trying to find out what is available.

One indication of the rush to sunnier countries is the fact that a total of 120,585 passengers travelled through Dublin Airport on July 30, which was the highest number ever recorded in a single day.

But while people want to head to the popular sun-drenched locations such as the Costa Del Sol and the Canaries, travel expert Eoghan Corry is warning people prices will be high.

He said that while there are two main factors affecting any holiday — weather, and prices and availability, the latter are just “not as good as the weather was bad”.

“While there is a surge in interest in going away to get some sun after such a wet summer, there is very little availability,” he said.

“The places people want to go to are still the most popular destinations and they are still expensive, especially if you are only booking now.”

He said such is the growing demand now for holidays in September and October, that these months are becoming “the new August”.

He says if people want to get bargains, they are going to have to go for less popular destinations like the Greek island of Kos or the Mediterranean Italian island of Sardinia.

Tour operator Brendan Barry, of East Cork Travel, said most of the inquiries he is getting are from people who want to go to Costa Del Sol or the Canaries.

Marbella, on the Spanish Costa del Sol is in demand.

He said: “There is definitely a huge surge for September and October getaways because of the wet summer. I’d say we would be up 20% on inquiries for this time of the year compared to last year.

“In general, August is a quiet enough time for us but September now is starting to fill.

“Then you have October and November but normally, we wouldn’t be taking such a volume of inquiries until around the end of August.”

He said the main areas that he is getting inquiries about will be the popular sun destinations such as Lanzarote, Malaga, Marbella, and Portuguese resorts on the Algarve.

The type of client going for these September breaks are two parents and two young children.

Those aiming for October and November breaks away in the same or similar destinations are more likely to be couples in their 50s whose children have left home, pensioners or couples who have no children.