People with disabilities turning to food banks due to lack of financial supports 

People with disabilities cannot find suitable rental homes and some have had to turn to food banks, according to a pre-budget submission from the Rehab Group.

The document has been prepared after consulting with more than 460 service users in 49 focus groups across the country.

The submission found common themes which emerged in the groups were the double burden of a cost-of-living crisis for disabled people, lack of suitable housing, hidden healthcare costs, a desire to live self-determined, independent lives, and the need for urgent action to address the cost of disability.

According to the submission, people with disabilities seeking private-rented accommodation in a housing crisis face enormous challenges “as most rental properties are unsuitable and cannot be easily adapted”.

The document says service users also reported significant issues with managing day-to-day living at home or living independently with the limited number of personal assistance (PA) hours they received, with some effectively confined to their homes due to the lack of PA support.

In relation to food, one participant said: “I live alone and have to rely on ‘Food Cloud’ most weeks to supplement my weekly food shop as I can’t always afford to buy enough to keep me going.”

Another said: “I moved into my new home two weeks ago and I’m concerned about how I’m going to survive. At the minute, my brother is helping me out with my food bills. But that can’t continue."

Rehab Group CEO Barry McGinn said: "The results of our focus groups corroborate the findings of the Cost of Disability report, with participants highlighting difficulties in surviving financially with day-to-day expenses, especially those considering living independently.

Specific barriers lead people with disabilities into an almost unending cycle of relying on welfare payments that do not meet their needs.”

Although a common thread throughout the groups was how difficult it was to survive on social welfare payments, many outlined that living independently or without their family’s support would be “impossible”, according to the submission.

The Rehab Group is seeking a cost of disability payment and an increase in basic rates of social welfare by at least €30 per week in the budget.

It is also seeking the provision of funding for full pay restoration for Section 39 organisations and return to alignment with HSE pay scales, to ensure individuals relying on these organisations are not hit by a loss of services.