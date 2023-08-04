Man arrested after €100,000 worth of suspected drugs seized

Man arrested after €100,000 worth of suspected drugs seized

Gardaí said the estimated value of drugs seized is approximately €100,000.

Fri, 04 Aug, 2023 - 07:31
Imasha Costa

A man has been arrested after gardaí seized suspected drugs worth approximately €100,000 in North Dublin on Thursday. 

Gardaí searched seven premises in the Dublin 5 and Dublin 13 areas, which were conducted by the District Drugs Units in Raheny and Coolock.

During the course of the searches, quantities of suspected cannabis herb and cocaine were seized. 

Gardaí said the estimated value of drugs seized is approximately €100,000. The drugs are subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI), gardaí added.

One man, aged in his 20s, was arrested during the course of the operation, and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in North Dublin.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Friday. 

More in this section

Co. Monaghan crash Two best friends together forever: Dlava and Kiea laid to rest in Dublin and Monaghan
Alcohol-related liver disease rises across most counties Alcohol-related liver disease rises across most counties
Co. Monaghan crash ‘Kind, whole-hearted and genuine teenager’ remembered after Monaghan crash
Man arrested after €100,000 worth of suspected drugs seized

UK authorities have released Sinéad O'Connor's remains

READ NOW

Latest

War_map
Jennifer Horgan
Jennifer Horgan

For a fresh perspective on life today

Most Read

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd