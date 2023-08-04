Man arrested after €100,000 worth of suspected drugs seized

A man has been arrested after gardaí seized suspected drugs worth approximately €100,000 in North Dublin on Thursday.

Gardaí searched seven premises in the Dublin 5 and Dublin 13 areas, which were conducted by the District Drugs Units in Raheny and Coolock.

During the course of the searches, quantities of suspected cannabis herb and cocaine were seized.

Gardaí said the estimated value of drugs seized is approximately €100,000. The drugs are subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI), gardaí added.

One man, aged in his 20s, was arrested during the course of the operation, and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in North Dublin.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Friday.