Alcohol-related liver disease rises across most counties

Alcohol-related liver disease has increased across the majority of counties in Ireland over the last five years, according to a new report.

Hospital data shows Dublin, Cork, and Galway account for the greatest number of cases, with hospitalisations jumping by 16% in Cork.

The biggest increases have been in Roscommon (up 181%), Carlow (121%), and Kildare (121%), albeit in some cases from a low base.

A report from the Health Research Board examined discharges at hospitals for alcohol-related liver disease (ALD) between 2018 and 2022.

“ALD hospitalisations have increased during this five-year period in the majority of counties in Ireland,” the report said.

“Roscommon, Carlow and Kildare have seen the greatest increase in the number of ALD hospitalisations whereas Kerry and Sligo have seen the greatest decline between 2018 and 2022.”

The data shows:

Total number of cases rose from 3,496 in 2018 to 3,620 in 2022 (+3%);

Roscommon cases jumped from 16 to 45 (-181%);

Carlow cases rose from 14 to 52 (+121%);

Kildare cases increased from 85 to 188 (+121%);

Cork cases increased from 440 to 511 (+16%);

Tipperary cases rose from 127 to 161 (+27%);

Dublin cases fell from 1,196 to 1,095 (-8%)

When the cases applied to county populations, Tipperary has the highest rate, close to 100 per 100,000 people, followed by Westmeath and Cork, both around 90 per 100,000 people. The national average is in the region of 70 per 100,000.

The report, written by HRB research officer Anne Doyle, said alcohol use decreased during 2020 and 2021, as a result of pub closures and other Covid restrictions, and that “drinking at home became the norm for many”.

It said the effects of the pandemic are still unfolding.

It said Ireland had a per capita alcohol use of 10.2 litres.

While this is down on previous rates of around 11 litres, it still places Ireland eleventh highest out of 45 countries.

"There is a high level of alcohol use in Ireland, and for many, hazardous drinking is commonplace," the report said.

At least three people die every day from alcohol-related conditions.

The data shows that alcohol-related hospitalisations fell by 4% between 2018 and 2022, from 18,340 to 17,512.

Treatment for alcohol as a main drug remained largely unchanged, although there were significant increases in Clare (+30%) and Dublin (+17%).

But there was a big jump (20%) in treatment cases where alcohol was an additional drug to the main drug being treated. Waterford, Limerick, and Tipperary were among the top six counties in this regard.

In relation to new admissions for alcohol-related diagnosis to psychiatric hospitals and units, the data shows an increase in cases in Clare (4.2 to 11.8) and Cork (from 4.8 to 6.4).

Between 2004 and 2016 there were 1,756 fatal alcohol poisonings and 10,046 non-poisoning deaths among people known to be alcohol dependent.

A further 894 non-poisoning deaths were recorded among people linked to alcohol.

Statistics from 2019 show that 196 people in Cork died from alcohol poisoning, with 1,176 non-poisoning deaths.

Dublin and Cork had the highest rates of road fatalities involving a positive test for alcohol between 2013 and 2017.

Cork City had the third highest number of disorderly conduct cases and public order cases recorded by gardaí in 2022, behind Dublin South Central and Dublin North Central.