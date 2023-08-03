More than 4,000 applicants receive CAO round zero offers 

Some 4,797 applicants received offers for third level places via the Central Applications Office (CAO).

The so-called round zero offers relate to applicants who are not competing with those awaiting their 2023 Leaving Certificate grades, or who are assessed on other criteria. In all, 6,270 offers were made as some applicants will have applied for spaces in level 6 or 7, and level 8 courses.

Those who fall into this category include graduate entry medicine applicants, additional mature applicants, deferred and Access applicants, and applicants presenting QQI FET/FETAC qualifications.

This year’s offers are broken down into 3,989 Level 8 offers and 2,281 Level 7/6 offers issued in round zero. The reply date by which applicants must accept their offer is Wednesday, August 9, at 3pm.

Head of communications for CAO, Eileen Keleghan urged any “mature, deferred, graduate entry medicine, and access applicants” to access their CAO accounts in order to see if they have gotten a round zero offer.

Those that fail to accept their offer before the reply date risk having their offer cancelled, Ms Keleghan added.

To date, a total of 12,239 offers have been issued by CAO in Round A and round zero to a total of 9,572 applicants. Round one offers will be released on Wednesday, August 30.

The results will be available to view online only from 2pm on that day. Successful applicants may also receive details of their offers via email and text message, if they have selected that option.

The reply date for round one offers is Tuesday, September 5 at 3pm.

Round Two offers will be available to view online from Monday, September 11 at 2pm.