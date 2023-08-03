First funeral of best friends killed in Monaghan crash takes place in Dublin

The funerals of two teenage girls, who died in a road crash in Monaghan, will take place today.

Best friends Dlava Mohammed, 16, and Kiea McCann, 17, died while on their way to a debs ball in Monaghan on Monday night.

Classmates from Largy College will form a guard of honour at both funerals today.

A cortege made its way from Clones town to Dublin early this morning.

The funeral service for Dlava is underway in Clonskeagh Mosque in Dublin where she will receive a traditional Muslim funeral.

"From a Muslim point of view, whether the person is alive or dead, the body should have the same respect," said Dr Ali Selim, Chair of the Irish Muslim Board.

"So it will be washed and shrouded by women and then placed back in the coffin to be carried to the small prayer room where the family will have some time to spend with their daughter."

16-year-old Dlava Mohamed

Dlava will be laid to rest in the Muslim cemetery in Newcastle this afternoon.

In Clones, Keia will be buried following her funeral mass at 2pm at the Sacred Heart Chapel.

Parish priest in Clones, Fr Peter Corrigan, said people in the town are numb at the scale of the loss.

"There is very much a mood of sadness and heartbreak. A mood of feeling very sad for the families as they both go through a very difficult period," he said.

While Cathaoirleach of Monaghan County Council, David Maxwell, said the community is rallying around to offer support to the girls' friends and family.

"It is a big shock, big hit for any town but Clones is a resilient community and the people of Monaghan and Clones have to rally around the families and the students and the school to get them through the next days and weeks."

Dlava's 18-year-old sister was also in the car which crashed on Monday, she is in critical but stable condition at Beaumont Hospital.

The driver, 60, remains critical at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.