Monaghan community falls silent again for second crash victim

Silence filled the Diamond in the centre of Clones town for a second night tonight as the coffin carrying Monaghan crash victim Dlava Mohamed, 16, arrived home.

Many of the same secondary school students and friends who formed a guard of honour for Keia McCann, 17, just 24 hours earlier, were back again to pay tribute to her 16-year-old friend. The two girls died when the car in which they were travelling crashed on Monday night.

At 7pm a cortege carrying Dlava’s white coffin arrived into the small town where her grieving family waited while being comforted by their community.

Dlava’s coffin was carried into her home by her family who said she would be “resting among her family and many friends”.

On Tuesday night, the hearse carrying the remains of Keia McCann, 17 was also given a guard of honour from locals who lined the streets in her memory.

People form a guard of honour as the hearse carrying the remains of Kiea McCann arrives to the family home in Clones, Co Monaghan. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Keia McCann will be buried in Mount St Oliver’s Cemetery in Clones following her funeral mass in the Sacred Heart Chapel at 2pm tomorrow.

Dlava Mohamed’s family, who are from Syria, will travel to Dublin at 6.45am ahead of her funeral service at the Islamic Cultural Centre of Ireland.

Two other passengers who were also involved in Monday’s crash remain critical in hospital — including Dlava’s 18-year-old sister Auin who is being treated at Beaumont hospital.

The driver of the car, Anthony McGinn, 60, is in the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

On Wednesday the other passenger, Oisin Clerkin, 18, who was treated for non-life threatening injuries shared a poignant image of himself with Keia McCann before the tragedy.