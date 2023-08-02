'Words can't describe' how community is feeling after teenage best friends killed in collision 

"Utter heartbreak and devastation" is how the principal of Largy College described the scene at the school on Monday night when buses returned students from the cancelled Debs ball on learning of the fatal accident in which two students were killed.

Kiea McCann, 17, and her best friend, 16-year-old Dlava Mohamed, died when the car in which they were travelling hit a tree on the N54 in Monaghan at around 6.45pm on Monday.

The accident left a further three people injured and in hospital, including the 18-year-old older sister of Dlava.

She is in Cavan General Hospital in a critical but stable condition. A 60-year-old male driver of the car remains in a critical condition in Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast.

An 18-year-old male teenager continues to receive treatment in Cavan General Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Principal Sharon McGuinness said both Kiea and Dlava had been an integral part of the school community and she was very aware that there would be two empty chairs in the school in September.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, the principal paid tribute to the “two beautiful girls”. Kiea had completed her Leaving Cert Applied and 16-year-old Dlava Mohamed had completed her Junior Cert and was to enter Transition Year.

“Words can't describe how our school, the community of Clones is feeling just at this time.”

When asked to describe the two girls, Ms McGuinness said Dlava, who is originally from Syria, was always smiling.

She was a gorgeous soul, loyal and bubbly, and she was always very happy around the school. She radiated goodness and she was just full of energy.

“Kiea was pleasant and courteous. She had a great love of children, and she had hoped to go on to study child care at third level. And that is a dream that will just not be realised.”

Ms McGuinness said nothing could prepare any school, any parent or any community for the events that unfolded on Monday evening. She explained how it was decided to bring the students back to the school so they would be in a familiar place with familiar faces.

“Speaking to the students and parents that were there at that time, that was indeed the hardest five minutes of my career. It was just a scene of utter heartbreak and devastation.”

Largy College in Clones. Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The school would provide support for the weeks and months to come, she said. Ms McGuinness visited both families on Tuesday and the school would provide every support for the funerals.

“We will look at how to support the families as best we can. The past 36 hours has definitely taken a toll on all of us and everyone in our community. And we can't find the words to just speak about how we feel. Students can't find the words to express the emotions of anger and hurt that they feel and over the next while we will continue to work together to support each other.

“This tragedy has really highlighted the solidarity and cohesion and care of our school community and indeed the community of Clones. We've received a huge volume of cards, messages of support from all across the country.

"We've a tough time ahead and it's going to be a long journey and a long road. Our focus will be on our students and on providing the support to help and a listening ear and being there for our students in these dark days that lie ahead for us.”

The remains of Kiea McCann arriving into Clones tonight where her community did a guard of honour pic.twitter.com/DoAkdq411m — Alison O’Reilly (@AlisonMaryORE) August 2, 2023

On Tuesday night, hundreds formed a sombre guard of honour along Clones' main street in solidarity with the girls' grief-stricken families.

The rain cleared just before the coffin bearing the remains of Kiea McCann were brought back to the Diamond, where her family, and that of Dlava Mohamed were waiting, supported by extended family and friends.

Kiea's white coffin arrived to the town shortly before 11pm.

Her hearse paused briefly outside the home of Dlava Mohamed before bringing Kiea McCann's remains to her home

In a notice on RIP.ie, Kiea's family said: "Kiea will be forever missed and always loved by her mum Teresa, her father Franky, her brothers and sisters; Brandon, Jentzen, Frankie, Michaela, Shauna, Shaunice, Tameaka, Tanisha, Amelia and her wide circle of best friends and family."

In the death notice for Dlava, it said the 16-year-old was a "cherished and much loved daughter" of Hohamed and Zenab Mohamed. It said Dlava will be sadly missed by her brothers Mostafa and Rashid and her sisters Lilov, Asmahan, Auin and Giham. Her funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.