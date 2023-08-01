Appeal issued over Belfast assault that left man with multiple facial fractures

(PA)
Tue, 01 Aug, 2023 - 20:21
Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

An appeal for information has been issued in relation to a “particularly brutal” assault in Belfast that left a man with multiple fractures to his face.

Police received a report on Tuesday that the man was assaulted by a group of people last Thursday night.

Detectives in Belfast are appealing for information about the incident, which took place in the Castle Street area of the city centre.

“We received a report that a man had been brutally assaulted on July 27 at about 11.20pm by a group of between five to six men,” Detective Sergeant McCartan said.

“The victim suffered fractures to his eye sockets, cheek bones, nose and jaw.

“This was a particularly brutal and vicious attack on this man and our investigation is now under way.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the Castle Street area on Thursday night or who may have captured mobile phone footage to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 645 01/08/23.”

People with information about the incident can also report it online using the PSNI’s non-emergency reporting form, or by contacting Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.

