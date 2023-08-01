Varadkar: There’s a ‘very good chance’ the ruling coalition will be re-elected

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said “there’s a very good chance” that the current coalition Government will be re-elected.

The leader of Fine Gael took his party into a historic coalition with Fianna Fáil and the Green Party in 2020.

Mr Varadkar said running on a joint platform with his coalition partners has not been discussed but there was a realistic possibility the next election would return the coalition.

“We are all separate parties so I think it’s unlikely that we’ll run, you know, as a ticket if you like, or as a coalition," he told Newstalk radio.

“I think each party will want to set out its own stall. But I do think there’s a very good chance that this Government could be re-elected.

“I never put too much stock in opinion polls because they don’t predict the outcome of elections, they certainly didn’t last time and they certainly didn’t the time before.

“But you know, I think it’s fair to say that – accepting that caveat – if you look at Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael together, the two parties, you know, continue to command in and around 40% or more of the vote.

“It’s on those kinds of figures that governments get re-elected, you know, perhaps with the Greens as partners again. I think that’s a realistic possibility.

“I know Sinn Féin are doing really, really well in the polls and you know, best of luck to them, but 31, 32, 35% doesn’t a (majority) make.

“The reason why the three parties that are in government are in government is because we got 51% together and I think there’s a good chance that the current government will be re-elected and be allowed to continue our work.”