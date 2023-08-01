Woman dies following motorbike crash in Co Armagh

A woman has died following a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in Co Armagh.

Judith McMullan, 35, from the Whitecross area had been driving a Harley-Davidson motorbike on the Mowhan Road, near Markethill, on Monday evening.

She died from her injuries following a collision with a black Seat Leon car shortly before 7.45pm.

Police have issued an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is under way.

“Anyone with any information or who has dash-cam footage which could assist with the investigation is asked to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 1904 31/07/23.”