The Ciara Phelan Podcast: Telly Bingo presenter Declan Buckley on the rising issue of homophobia

Telly Bingo presenter Declan Buckley has told how he was once punched in the face just because he is a gay person.

Speaking to The Ciara Phelan Podcast, Mr Buckley, who is also known as Shirley Temple Bar, said he thinks there has been a “backslide” in the progress the country has made towards stamping out homophobia.

He said many members of the LGBTQ+ community have had to deal with physical violence just because of their sexual orientation.

“I had been punched in the face because people sometimes think that they want to punch a gay person, that’s commonplace,” he said.

“I think what always surprises me is that people don’t realise that if there is negative language in the landscape of the media, or bad representation on television, that eventually will trickle down to some form of a violent act somewhere on the streets.

'Punched in the face'

"This happened to me many, many years ago and I wasn’t badly hurt but I’ve had friends who have been punched in the face and required medical attention."

He said over the years there have been many progressive advances in the equalisation of gay people’s status in society but he feels there has been a “backslide”, particularly after covid-19.

Mr Buckley also said it was a “no brainer” for him to host the National Lottery’s Telly Bingo programme as Shirley Temple Bar when asked in 2001 and although at the time he didn’t think it was a great idea for his career, it was a platform for the gay community.

He said drag and Shirley Temple Bar did bring fantastic opportunities but also unwanted attention. He also said although there were complaints at the time to RTÉ about Shirley Temple Bar presenting the show, it is an “urban myth” that the RTÉ switchboard was inundated with people not happy about who was presenting the programme.

In a candid chat, Mr Buckley also opens up about the loss of his young brother Ciaran who died after battling cancer and how his death changed his perspective on life.

He also discusses growing up and navigating life and coming out as gay to his parents who are both deaf.