Sinéad O'Connor took out newspaper ad to reunite restaurant manager with lost wages

A former restaurant manager has revealed how Sinéad O’Connor published an open message in a newspaper column after finding his lost wage packet on the street.

Danny Corrigan, now 50, was in his early 20s and working in the Acapulco restaurant in Dublin at the time. He had finished his shift and had gone for a few drinks on George’s Street near the restaurant carrying nearly €3,000 in cash in a brown envelope.

However, the next morning he was “shocked and devastated” when he realised the money was gone. Disaster turned to joy though, when his mother Mary, who was living in Crumlin in South Dublin, spotted a piece in the Evening Herald newspaper about the lost money.

The advert had a small headline 'Luck out Danny boy'.

It continued “A certain well-known rock star has asked the Evening Herald for its help in tracking down an unlucky individual by the name of ‘Danny’ who lost a wage packet in the city centre.

“Danny, if you’re out there, your hard-earned cash is with the gardaí at Pearse Street”.

“I couldn’t believe my luck” Danny told the Irish Examiner. “It was around 1995 or 1995 and I was a manager, so I had nearly €3,000. That was overtime and tips. When I realised it was gone, my heart sank.

I was renting, so my rent and all my bills were gone. You were living hand to mouth in those days, and you got paid in cash.

Sinéad O'Connor and a friend of hers who worked in the Dublin newspaper found the money and organised to publish the notice.

Danny continued: “My mother was delighted and went to claim the money”.

However, the drama did not end there. When Mrs Corrigan arrived at Pearse Street station, the gardaí could not locate the wage packet.

“Mam telephoned the editor of the Evening Herald who called Sinéad in Windmill Lane studios, which was beside the barracks,” said Danny.

“Ten minutes later, Sinéad arrived and started screaming at the gardaí.

“I won’t say the names she called them, but my mother just sat there watching Sinéad O’Connor going full on at the gardaí and banging on the little hatch.”

The following morning, at around 7am, several gardaí including the local Superintendent arrived at the Corrigan family home.

“They handed over the money with a written apology saying the garda forgot to put it in the log book and it was a mix-up,” said Danny.

“Now she is gone, and I had seen Sinéad twice on the street before that but not after that, so I never got to thank her.

“I do hope the people who cared about her hear this story, it really shows her personality, defiance, rage, compassion, and her righteousness.”