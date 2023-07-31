First of two August supermoons will be visible from tonight

Keep your eyes on the skies as the first of two supermoons this month will be visible over the coming nights.

Tuesday will offer the best chance to see the supermoon but it will also be visible on Monday and Wednesday night.

A supermoon occurs when a full moon takes place that it is near its closest point to the Earth in its orbit.

When this happens the moon appears slightly bigger in the sky and is around 30% brighter.

On average, the moon is approximately 384,400km from Earth but a supermoon is around 357,264km away.

Astronomy Ireland's David Moore recommends keeping a watch at moonrise.

"The best time to watch is at moonrise, which is the same time the Sun sets, when a further effect, called The Moon Illusion kicks in which can make the moon look even bigger to the human eye/brain combination," he said.

Moonrise on Monday is at 9.30pm, on Tuesday — when the moon reaches its peak — it is at 10pm, and on Wednesday moon rise is at 10.20pm.

Unfortunately, the weather forecast for the next few days might spoil the view.

Tonight, there will be some clear spells amid scattered showers while Tuesday night will see further rain spread across the country with mist and low cloud as well.

On Wednesday, the final night to see the supermoon, there will once again be some showers but there will be long clear spells as well.

There will be a blue moon in August as there will be a second full moon on August 30. As an added bonus, the second full moon of the month will also be a supermoon.

There will be a total of four supermoons this year with the fourth and final one gracing our skies on September 29 with the Harvest moon.

The August full moon is known as the Sturgeon moon because these fish were mostly caught by Native Americans in the Great Lakes at this time of year.

Ireland will also experience a huge shooting star display this year as a perseid meteor shower sweeps the skies, and an eclipse of the moon will be visible from here in October.