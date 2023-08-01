Watch: Donoughmore Carnival

Activities at Donoughmore Carnival in Co. Cork including, a tug-of-war tournament, Michaele Mirtschink wool spinning, a fancy dress competition and artwork from Donoughmore Art Club.
Activities at Donoughmore Carnival in Co. Cork including, a tug-of-war tournament, Michaele Mirtschink wool spinning, a fancy dress competition and artwork from Donoughmore Art Club.
Sign up to the best reads of the week from irishexaminer.com selected just for you.
Tuesday, August 1, 2023 - 10:00 AM
Tuesday, August 1, 2023 - 10:00 AM
Monday, July 31, 2023 - 4:00 PM
© Irish Examiner Ltd