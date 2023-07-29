Man, 40s, dies following collision between car and motorcycle in Wicklow 

A man in his 40s has died following a collision involving a car and a motorcycle in Co Wicklow on Saturday.
Gardaí attended the scene of the incident that happened shortly after 11am in Castleruddery Lower, Donard.
The man, a motorcyclist in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road remains closed while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators carry out a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.
"Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Castleruddery Lower area between 10.30am and 11.30am are asked to make this footage available to gardaí," a Garda spokesperson said.
"Anyone with any information is asked to contact Baltinglass Garda Station on 059 6482610, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station."