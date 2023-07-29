Investigation underway after man, 80s, injured in aggravated burglary

A man in his 80s has received medical treatment following an aggravated burglary at his home in Dublin.

In the early hours of Thursday, July 27, a number of men forced their way into the property in Coolock, waking up the homeowner.

An altercation between the homeowner and the intruders ensued after which the men fled the scene.

They entered a vehicle parked outside, which gardaí believe was a silver estate style car. The car is reported as being possibly a 2000s registered Renault Megane.

The car exited Dunree Park over a grass margin between Dunree Park and the Malahide Road and travelled for a short period outbound on the wrong side of the Malahide Road.

The homeowner has since received medical treatment and no items were taken during the incident.

A technical examination of the scene has since been carried out and gardaí say investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with any information in relation to this incident to come forward.

In particular, they are calling for anyone with information on the silver estate car which is believed to have been involved in this incident to make contact.

"Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have noticed any erratic driving or any other activity which drew their attention regarding this vehicle between 1am and 5am on Thursday 27 July 2023 in the Dunree Park, Tonlegee Road, Malahide Road, Edenmore, Donaghmede or Clarehall areas of Dublin.

"Any road users travelling in these areas at these times are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Coolock Garda station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station."