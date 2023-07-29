Man, 20s, hospitalised after scrambler collision

The driver of the scrambler, a man in his 20s, is currently in Beaumont Hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries. Picture: iStock

Sat, 29 Jul, 2023 - 11:29
Michelle McGlynn

A man has been seriously injured following an incident involving a scrambler.

The collision occurred shortly before 10pm last night on the Wheatfield Road in Palmerstown, Dublin 20.

The driver of the scrambler, a man in his 20s, is currently in Beaumont Hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

Gardaí investigating the incident are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have footage, including dash cam, and were travelling in the Wheatfield Road area between 9.30pm and 10pm on Friday night are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

